Avoided legal action against hecklers due to women, children involvement: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that he avoided legal action against PTI supporters who heckled him at a local restaurant yesterday due to women and children, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press talk in Islamabad on Saturday, the Planning and Development minister said that PTI has fanned polarization in society. Hecklers did not tarnish his image but exposed their upbringing, he added.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader added that he expected Imran Khan to promote sportsman spirit in politics but he disappointed him. Imran Khan is promoting hatred in politics, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the people of Narowal love him and send him to the assembly. Every sensible person has condemned the incident, besides the PTI leaders, whose only job is to talk ill of people, he added. Avoided legal action against hecklers because women and children were involved, he added.

‘I have put my case into the public’s court’

Things could have escalated if any PML-N’s emotional supporter was there, he added.

He added that PTI chairman Imran Kham used people like tissue papers. Majid Khan brought him into the cricket team and he plotted against him at the first opportunity, he added. He used Jahangir Tarin and Aleem Khan and then pushed them under the bus, he added.

Also Read:‘Chor Chor’: Citizens chant slogans against Ahsan Iqbal

On July 8, a group of PTI supporters chanted slogans at Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal at a renowned food outlet in Behra tehsil of Punjab’s Sargodha district.

Comments