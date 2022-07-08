‘Chor Chor’: Citizens chant slogans against Ahsan Iqbal

SARGODHA: A group of citizens chanted slogans at Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal at a renowned food outlet in Behra tehsil of Punjab’s Sargodha district, ARY News reported on Friday.

As seen in the video going viral on social media, a group of citizens – including women and children – started chanting slogans of ‘chor chor [thief]’ upon seeing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader at the food outlet.

Ahsan Iqbal and Public Reaction………Pakistanis have woken up. pic.twitter.com/CdEAIdgmFx — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) July 8, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal called the people ‘ignorant and fascist’. “We are not going to be intimidated by these ignorant people. These are living examples of emotional bankruptcy. [Imran Khan] is polarising the society at the behest of illicit funders,” he added.

شکریہ عامر عباسی!

خود کو پڑھا لکھا سمجھنے والے یہ افراد اصل میں جاہل ترین اور فاشسٹ ہیں جیسے کہ ہٹلر کے پیروکار تھے۔ ہم ان جاہلوں سے مرعوب ہونے والے ہیں نہ دبنے والے۔ یہ اپنے ذہنی دیوالیہ پن کا چلتا پھرتا اشتہار ہیں۔عمران ممنوعہ فنڈنگ والوں کے کہنے پہ معاشرہ polarise کر رہا ہے۔ https://t.co/P3ZAXe1Qjk — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has advised Ahsan Iqbal to stop telling lies and wear burqa in public.

سر ویڈیو میں تو صرف آپ کی بے عزتی نظر آئ ہے، آپ جھوٹ بولنا بند کریں اور لوگوں میں برقع پہن کر جایا کریں https://t.co/aEuXDcwdCh — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 8, 2022

Earlier in April, pilgrims chanted slogans, ‘Shehbaz Sharif, Chor Choor [thief]’, just after the prime minister along with his delegation arrived at the Masjid-e-Nabavi Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

After the pilgrims expressed outrage over the delegation including Shahzain Bugti and Marriyum Aurangzeb, the security guards surrounded the vehicle of Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders.

A crowd followed the government delegation and kept raising slogans against them.

