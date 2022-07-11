Awais Leghari resigns as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Awais Leghari, another Punjab minister has resigned from his office, just days before crucial by-elections in 20 constituencies of the province.

The provincial minister shared his resignation on his official Twitter handle.

He requested Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to accept his resignation and said that he will continue to work in the best interest of Pakistan and PML-N.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders including MNA Ayaz Sadiq and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique tendered resignations from their ministries.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stepped down from the provincial ministry due to ‘personal reasons’. He sent his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz which was approved. Rafique was serving as the Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education.

Moreover, a PML-N Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Sadiq has also resigned from the ministry as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar said in a statement Sadiq and Salman Rafique submitted their resignations due to upcoming by-polls on the vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly.

