Awami March: Asif Ali Zardari challenges PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take to street to see who is more dangerous, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Asif Ali Zardari, while addressing the participants of the PPP’s Awami March at D-Chowk Islamabad today, challenged PM Imran Khan to take to street to prove themselves.

The PPP co-chairman said that the time has arrived to oust the ‘selected’ and all political parties will now demand to ‘minus the selected one’.

“Our generations and the nation will never pardon us if we fail to oust the selected one. I will soon oust Imran Khan with the democratic powers.”

He said that he wants to salute jiyalas of PPP for exhibiting their love to Bilawal Bhutto.

Later, the PPP’s Awami March has concluded and the PPP activists dispersed peacefully. The PPP top leadership thanked the marchers for showing their complete support for Karachi-Islamabad long march.

