Pak Army Major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A major of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday, and 3 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Awaran District, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“On 16 July 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Awaran District, Balochistan on reported presence of terrorists belonging to India Proxy, Fitna al Hindustan”, the military’s media wing said.

During the conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged the terrorist location and resultantly, three Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq (age: 34 years, resident of District Muzafarabad), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, in another incident today, at least three passengers were killed and seven others injured in a terrorist attack on a passenger bus in the Kalat district of Balochistan.

The incident took place in the Neemargh area of Kalat. According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the bus was traveling from Karachi to Quetta when it was ambushed by armed terrorists.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the attack. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where two passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the ambush. Shahid Rind also confirmed that the identification process of the deceased is currently underway.