3 passengers killed, 7 injured in bus attack in Kalat, Balochistan

QUETTA: At least three passengers were killed and seven others injured in a terrorist attack on a passenger bus in the Kalat district of Balochistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing officials.

The incident took place in the Neemargh area of Kalat. According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the bus was traveling from Karachi to Quetta when it was ambushed by armed terrorists.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the attack. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where two passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the ambush. Shahid Rind also confirmed that the identification process of the deceased is currently underway.

Videos of the aftermath have surfaced online, showing the bus veered off the road and rescue personnel transporting the injured to hospital.

Earlier, Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan killed nine passengers, hailing from Punjab, after forcibly removing them from two buses, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting government officials.

According to Loralai Division Commissioner Saadat Hussain, the incident occurred on the national highway between Loralai and Musakhel, near the Sarha Dakai area.

Indian-backed terrorists intercepted the buses en route to Punjab, checked the identity cards of the passengers, and selectively offloaded those belonging to Punjab before killing them.

The deceased hailed from various cities including Lahore, Gujrat, Khanewal, Gujranwala, Lodhran, and Dera Ghazi Khan.