Indian-backed terrorists kill nine passengers in Balochistan

Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan killed nine passengers, hailing from Punjab, after forcibly removing them from two buses, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting government officials.

According to Loralai Division Commissioner Saadat Hussain, the incident occurred on the national highway between Loralai and Musakhel, near the Sarha Dakai area.

Indian-backed terrorists intercepted the buses en route to Punjab, checked the identity cards of the passengers, and selectively offloaded those belonging to Punjab before killing them.

The deceased hailed from various cities including Lahore, Gujrat, Khanewal, Gujranwala, Lodhran, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Among them was a resident of Dunyapur, Lodhran, who was traveling to attend his father’s funeral. Another victim, Irfan, was from DG Khan, while others included Sabir Hussain from Kamoke, Gujranwala, Asif Sultan from Chok Qureshi, DG Khan, Ghulam Saeed from Khanewal, Junaid from Lahore, Bilal from Attock, and Bilawal from Gujrat.

The bodies were handed over to Punjab authorities at the Bawata border by the Balochistan administration.

Read more: Four labourers from Punjab shot dead in Kalat

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman and Commandant Asad Chandia received the bodies. On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the remains were dispatched to their hometowns, with officers assigned for coordination.

Earlier in March, four labourers from Punjab were shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in the Mangochar area of Kalat district of Balochistan.

According to reports, the victims identified as Zeeshan, Khalid, Dilawar Hussain, and Muhammad Amin, all from Sadiqabad, Punjab.

They were attacked by armed men on motorcycles at iftar time. The victims were reportedly drilling a tube well for a local landowner.