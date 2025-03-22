Four labourers from Punjab shot dead in Kalat

KALAT: Four labourers from Punjab were shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in the Mangochar area of Kalat district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the victims identified as Zeeshan, Khalid, Dilawar Hussain, and Muhammad Amin, all from Sadiqabad, Punjab. They were attacked by armed men on motorcycles at iftar time.

The labourers died on the spot, while the attackers managed to flee. Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

The victims were reportedly drilling a tube well for a local landowner.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), and their armed workers for inciting violence, attacking hospitals and officials and holding violent protests.

According to the Quetta commissioner’s office, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized a protest on March 21, demanding the return of the bodies of terrorists killed during the Jaffar Express operation.

However, the protest turned violent, with protesters and their armed accomplices opening fire and pelting stones at police, resulting in the deaths of three people, including an Afghan citizen.

The authorities had demanded that the Baloch Yakjehti Committee hand over the bodies to identify the real culprits, but the BYC leaders refused, allegedly knowing that they themselves were responsible for the killings.

Later, at the request of the families of the deceased, police recovered the bodies from the BYC’s illegal possession and handed them over to the victims’ families.