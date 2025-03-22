FIR registered against BYC’s leaders in Quetta for inciting violence

QUETTA: Police have registered an FIR against leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), and their armed workers for inciting violence, attacking hospitals and officials and holding violent protests.

According to the Quetta commissioner’s office, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized a protest on March 21, demanding the return of the bodies of terrorists killed during the Jaffar Express operation.

However, the protest turned violent, with protesters and their armed accomplices opening fire and pelting stones at police, resulting in the deaths of three people, including an Afghan citizen.

The authorities had demanded that the Baloch Yakjehti Committee hand over the bodies to identify the real culprits, but the BYC leaders refused, allegedly knowing that they themselves were responsible for the killings.

Later, at the request of the families of the deceased, police recovered the bodies from the BYC’s illegal possession and handed them over to the victims’ families.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the government’s resolve to defeat terrorist elements at all costs and ensure sustainable peace and development in Balochistan.

Chairing a meeting on the law and order situation in Balochistan, the president underscored the threat posed by the terrorists who wanted to divide the nation.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and other high officials.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti briefed the meeting on the law and order situation in the province.

“The situation is clear, the state will continue to exist and we will have to win war against terrorism,” the president remarked.

He emphasized that the government will provide latest weapons to the anti-terrorism wing.

Balochistan is close to our hearts and we want development and sustainable peace in the province, the president added.

He said the government wanted to see every child of Balochistan enrolled in the school.

It is the need of the hour to make the children aware of the modern technology, President Zardari added.