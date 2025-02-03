PM Shehbaz urges political political unity in fight against terrorism

QUETTA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has urged the political leadership and the people of Pakistan to show unity in order to maintain peace in the country and combat terrorism.

While chairing a meeting on the law and order in Quetta, PM Shehbaz said stressed that this is not the time for politics or division, but rather for directing all of our efforts in a sincere manner to eradicate terrorism.

PM Shehbaz praised the sacrifices made by security forces in the fight against terrorism and said he was certain that Pakistan will become a haven of peace.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the resolute determination of the security men wounded in the battle against terrorists in Kalat, referring to his visit to CMH Quetta.

PM Shehbaz the entire country salutes the security officers for their sacrifices and shows sympathy with them.

According to the prime minister, Balochistani peace and progress are threatened by terrorists. According to him, the terrorists oppose the prosperity, education, and employment of the Balochistani people.

PM Shehbaz however, stated in categorical terms that the journey of Balochistan’s development would continue. Cowardly acts of miscreants cannot shake the government’s resolve for Balochistan’s progress.

He said development of Balochistan is a top priority for the government. Efforts are being made to provide quality health and education facilities, as well as employment opportunities in the province.

He mentioned that a special quota was recently allocated for Balochistan’s students who were sent to China for advanced training in the agricultural sector.

Through the Youth Program and the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, students in Balochistan are being empowered. To promote agriculture in Balochistan, agricultural tube wells have been solarised.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work on CPEC, the Prime Minister said flights have already begun at Gwadar Airport which he said will play a key role in making Pakistan a vital link between Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the rest of the world.