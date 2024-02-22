AWKWARD: Kareena Kapoor’s cold shoulder to ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor

The awkward encounter between Kareena and Shahid Kapoor is all that the internet is talking about as the ex-couple came face to face at a recently-held awards ceremony.

Over 17 years after their breakup, Bollywood A-listers Kareena and Shahid Kapoor crossed paths, at the recently-held Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, and a rather awkward moment was captured by paparazzi on the red carpet.

The viral video on social media sees Shahid, posing for the shutterbugs with the director duo Raj and DK, of ‘Farzi’, as they bagged the awards for Best Web Series and Best Actor in the same. However, what came as a surprise for keyboard warriors, was the ultimate cold shoulder by Kareena, as she walked past them, ignoring the ‘Bloddy Daddy’ actor completely, before greeting the director.

As the hawk-eyed netizens never miss a chance or a detail, they have various reactions to this awkward red-carpet encounter between former lovebirds.

Reacting to the viral clip, a social user commented, “It was awkward, her ignoring him, Shahid’s smile,” while another added, “Did u notice some awkwardness on shahid’s face? He was expecting to recieve a hello frm her side.”

“She turned to see Shahid’s reaction later. Shahid looked three times, awkward smile.. first love,” someone pointed.

“The greater the attachment, the greater the ignorance,” a fourth commented. “The hidden side stare by kareena at last…love never dies.”

Pertinent to note here that one of the hottest couples of B-Town back in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were in a serious romantic relationship in 2004, however, parted ways after their blockbuster title ‘Jab We Met’ in 2007.

Kareena moved on with Saif Ali Khan and they tied the knot in 2012. The couple shares two sons together, named Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015 and is a father to two kids, a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain.

For the unversed, Kareena and Shahid reunited on-screen, years after their breakup, in Abhishek Chaubey’s crime-drama ‘Udta Punjab’, however, the two barely had any scenes together.

