‘You are not VIP…’: Kareena Kapoor tells son Taimur

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor revealed she clarified to her elder son Taimur Ali Khan that he is no VIP just because paparazzi click his pictures.

In a recent conversation with an Indian magazine, Kareena Kapoor opened up on the paparazzi culture of India, with shutterbugs aiming to click the pictures of celebrity kids, and how she tackles her sons’ reactions to it as a mother.

“I think now, he [Taimur] is obviously used to it. But it’s difficult because… I mean if you kind of tell him that ‘hide your face, don’t do this, don’t do that’, I think that would be too much,” she shared.

The ‘Jaane Jaan’ actor continued, “So, in a way, we have tried to explain directly to him that they are taking your pictures because your parents are actors, your parents are famous. You are not.”

“So, he keeps asking me that, ‘Am I VIP?’ and I am like ‘No, you are not. Maybe your parents are… I don’t know. But you are not, you are nothing’. So he is like growing with this to understand that ‘my parents are this. I don’t know why they keep clicking me. I need to do something with my life’,” she explained.

“So we are being very honest with him.”

Pertinent to note here that Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who has been married to fellow actor & ‘Pataudi’s Nawab’ Saif Ali Khan since 2012, is a mother to two sons, Taimur, 6, and Jeh, 2.

