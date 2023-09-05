‘Stop this attitude…’: Saif Ali Khan warned Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan warned A-list heroine and his wife Kareena Kapoor before she started working on her OTT debut ‘Jaane Jaan’.

At the trailer launch event of her first web film, Kareena Kapoor spoke about her chemistry with her two co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, when she revealed they ‘intimidated’ her with their preparation for the project.

She went on to divulge, “Saif [Ali Khan] had already warned me. He said, ‘This isn’t like tum van se makeup lagage set pe jaake dialogues bologe (You will go to the set after putting on makeup and will mouth the dialogue)’. Please stop this attitude because you are working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and they are going to be improvising’.”

“He told me I better be on my toes. He had told me it wasn’t going to be a picnic! I was like a student in a class – always alert. Saif told me, ‘Stop being that backbencher and thora agge aake kuch karo (Be proactive on the set).’ I was constantly watching them. I think an actor should constantly be threatened by other actors on sets,” she explained.

For the unversed, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and fellow actor & ‘Pataudi’s Nawab’ Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. The power couple is proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, 6, and Jeh Ali Khan, 2.

As for ‘Jaane Jaan’, the OTT debut of Kareena Kapoor, co-starring versatile actors Varma and Ahlawat, is scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix, on September 21.

The mystery thriller flick, by Sujoy Ghosh, is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino, which also served as an inspiration for Malayalam and Bollywood franchise ‘Drishyam’.

