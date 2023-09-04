Not rejected; Kareena Kapoor was thrown out of ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’?

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has alleged that her contemporary Kareena Kapoor didn’t leave the film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ but was thrown out by director Rakesh Roshan.

For the unversed, it has been reported multiple times previously that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the original choice to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ and walked out of it after filming for a few scenes, before Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with the project and the former went ahead to sign ‘Refugee’ with Abhishek Bachchan as her launching movie.

However, in a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Patel, who is yet to get over the success of her latest release ‘Gadar 2’ costarring Sunny Deol, revealed that it was not Kapoor who left the movie but was rather thrown out by the veteran director Rakesh Roshan due to the ‘differences’.

“Actually, she didn’t back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences,” said Patel when asked about Kapoor’s claim.

She continued, “Pinkie aunty [Rakesh’s wife], said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set. It was Hrithik’s debut and everyone was really stressed.”

“Pinky aunty told me that the day Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he did not sleep all night. He was like ‘I got my Sonia, I got my Sonia, but I hope she says yes’,” the actor shared adding that when she got the offer for ‘KNPH’, she had no idea about the backstory and the sleepless night Rakesh had after meeting her.

Written and directed by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, the romance flick headlined by Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan was an instant blockbuster upon its release in January 2000 and bagged a record 92 awards across prestigious ceremonies.

