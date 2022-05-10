Awn Chaudhry appointed adviser to PM on tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appointed Awn Chaudhry, a key member of the Jahangir Tareen Khan group, as his adviser on sports and tourism, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Chaudhry on the advice of PM Shehbaz. A notification was also issued in this regard.

According to the notification, Awn Chaudhry’s portfolio will be equal to that of a federal minister.

It is learnt that newly-elected Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz has also decided to include coalition partner Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jahangir Tareen group in the provincial cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Jahangir Tareen last month returned to Lahore from London.

Jahangir Tareen after getting permission from his doctors’ had returned to Pakistan along with his son Ali Tareen from Dubai.

HAMZA SHAHBAZ THANKS JAHANGIR TAREEN FOR HIS SUPPORT

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz recently met with Jahangir Tareen and expressed gratitude for supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab Assembly.

Tareen also congratulated Hamza Shahbaz over being elected as chief minister of the province.

Comments