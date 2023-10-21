Awn Chaudhry lands in trouble after meeting Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Additional Secretary General Aun Chaudhry landed in trouble for meeting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at airport, ARY News reported.

According to the party’s spokesperson, the IPP has issued a show cause notice to its Additional Secretary General Aun Chaudhry in response to meeting Nawaz Sharif.

The spokesperson said that an explanation has been sought from the party’s senior leader. IPP also dissociated itself from Aun Chaudhary’s meeting with former prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

PML-N supremo reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were accompanying the former premier on the trip.