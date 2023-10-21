Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile in London, ARY News reported.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has touched down in Lahore from Islamabad. The former premier will proceed to the Hajj lounge at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, from where he will fly to the venue for the grand rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Islamabad from Dubai via a chartered flight.

After landing at Islamabad airport, Sharif proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities.

The PML-N supremo stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers.

The flight carrying Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad to Lahore faced a delay due to the issuance of new boarding passes to former finance czar Ishaq Dar and ex-law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Nawaz Sharif will reach Lahore airport around 4:30 pm from where he will proceed to Minar-e-Pakistan to address the homecoming rally. Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that elder Sharif is back to unite the “nation, not to divide it further”. “My leader Nawaz Sharif will be among you today, InshaAllah. He is coming back to unite this nation, not to divide it further. He is coming back to spread love among his people, not hatred. He is coming back to help you become a productive citizen, not ammunition for any party or group. He is coming back to put Pakistan back on track.” My leader Nawaz Sharif will be among you today, InshaAllah. He is coming back to unite this nation, not to divide it further. He is coming back to spread love among his people, not hatred. He is coming back to help you become a productive citizen, not ammunition for any party or… pic.twitter.com/AaaKoupYxw — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 21, 2023 میری زندگی کا شاید آج سب سے بڑا دن ہے۔ میں اللّہ ربّ العزت کی شکر گزار ہوں۔ جتنے دکھ اور تکالیف نواز شریف نے پچھلے 24 سالوں میں سہے، شاید ہی اس کی کوئی مثال ہو، اور انکے کچھ زخم ایسے ہیں جو کبھی نہیں بھر پائیں گے مگر جتنے عروج بھی نواز شریف نے دیکھے وہ بھی شائد کسی اور کے حصے میں… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 21, 2023

Talking to the media at Dubai airport, the PML-N leader said that his party is competent enough to take Pakistan out of the crisis that it is presently in.

“We are competent enough to solve the problems of the country,” said Nawaz in the media talk before his departure at Dubai airport.

آج 4 سال بعد پاکستان جارہا ہوں اور اللہ کے فضل سے بہت خوشی محسوس کررہا ہوں۔ بہت ہی اچھا ہوتا اگر پاکستان کے حالات 2017 کے مقابلے میں آج بہتر ہوتے

#خوش_آمدید_نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/UzikY345G8 — PMLN (@pmln_org) October 21, 2023

“The situation in Pakistan is very chaotic,” said Nawaz.

To a question about the general elections, the PML-N supremo said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is in a “better” position to decide on polls.

Nawaz Sharif’s schedule

Nawaz’s flight departed from Dubai Airport at 8:45am in a chartered plane and will land in Islamabad at 12:30 pm.

He will stay at the airport for an hour during which he will hold legal consultations. He will then leave for Lahore where he will be accorded a warm welcome by the party workers.

Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to address a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan in the evening.

Arrangements finalised

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has made arrangements for flower showers using Cessna planes to welcome former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the provincial capital of Lahore.

PML-N has claimed that it has set up 40,000 seats at the Greater Iqbal Park the venue for today’s public gathering.

PML-N convoys from Sindh, KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab have left for Lahore to attend today’s rally.

A timeline of events leading to Sharif’s latest years of exile and his return:

Sharif, 73, first become prime minister in 1990. He was ousted in a 1999 coup, ending a second stint as prime minister, and went into self-imposed exile until 2007.