Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial ‘resign’ from federal cabinet

LAHORE: Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial on Thursday ‘resigned’ as special assistant to PM Shehbaz Sharif on the orders of the party leadership.

Both leaders, recently joined Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). The resignations have been handed over to the party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, the sources said.

It may be noted that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Aleem Khan had directed party members Nauman Langrial and Awn Chaudhry to resign from cabinet.

Aleem Khan said the IPP had no relation with the PDM-led government, adding that Langrial and Chaudhry were independent members of the cabinet.

“The IPP will contest election separately,” he added.

Recently, seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Tareen said: “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Tareen reiterated the need for leadership that can bring unity and end the divide in society amid the economic and political crisis.

