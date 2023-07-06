Jahangir Tareen will be IPP’s candidate for premiership: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan said that Party’s patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen will be the candidate for the Prime Minister’s position from the IPP, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, President of the IPP, Aleem Khan while talking to the ARY News programme, “Khabar Meher Bokhari Ke Saath,” stated that Jahangir Tareen will be the candidate for the Prime Minister’s position from the Party.

He said that there will be no alliance or seat adjustment with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM); instead, IPP will contest against PDM in the upcoming general elections.

READ: Gen Asim Munir showed proof of Bushra Bibi’s corruption to PTI chief: Aleem Khan

He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the current government have burdened the nation for four years and there is resentment among the people against the PTI and the coalition government.

Aleem Khan revealed that Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will resign from the government in a few days.

“IPP will provide free electricity to the people up to 300 units, this is our party manifesto,” Aleem Khan said.

He further said that former defense minister Pervez Khattak was part of the PTI but IPP doors are open for him if he wants to join.

while responding to the question, he said that, the riots happened on May 9 is more than terrorism. The courts should check the involvement of PTI Chairman.