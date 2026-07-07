Millions of mourners gathered at the Holy Jamkaran Mosque in Qom on Tuesday to attend funeral prayers for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several members of his family.

The prayers were led by Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli and were attended by large numbers of worshippers, religious scholars, senior government representatives, military officials and other dignitaries.

Following the prayers, a funeral procession was scheduled to travel from the Jamkaran Mosque to the Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh.

Crowds began arriving in Qom from across Iran on Monday afternoon, with the mosque’s courtyards and prayer halls filling before sunrise. Processions of mourners continued to arrive on foot and by vehicle, many carrying red banners alongside the Iranian national flag.

The funeral ceremonies commenced on Friday, when Ayatollah Khamenei’s body lay in state at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, where foreign dignitaries and religious figures paid their respects. Public farewell ceremonies followed on Saturday, with funeral prayers held on Sunday.

On Monday, thousands lined the streets of Tehran as the funeral procession moved through the capital.

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The ceremonies are due to continue in Iraq on Wednesday before concluding on Thursday in the north-eastern Iranian city of Mashhad. Ayatollah Khamenei is expected to be laid to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, in accordance with his stated wishes.

According to Iranian authorities, Ayatollah Khamenei and several members of his family were killed on 28 February during the opening day of what Iran describes as a 40-day conflict involving military action by the United States and Israel.

Following his death, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution.