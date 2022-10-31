Ayaz Sadiq appointed Minister of Law and Justice

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appointed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq as Minster of Law and Justice, ARY News reported.

Former Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar resigned some days back citing personal reasons.

According to details, the former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has been assigned the responsibility of the Minister of Law and Justice.

Former Minister Azam Nazir Tarar had sent a handwritten resignation to the President saying he can not continue as Law Minister due to personal reasons. However, many claims that his appearance at the Asma Jahangir Conference led to his resignation.

Some people chanted anti-institutions slogans at the conference, while some of the guests, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, delivered their speeches.

Also Read: Transgender bill: Plea to register case against Ayaz Sadiq filed

The PPP Cheif had condemned the slogan a day after the incident.

Comments