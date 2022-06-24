Ayaz Sadiq threatens JI’s Abdul Akbar Chitrali in NA, gets befitting reply

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq has threatened Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Akbar Chitrali of facing a reference if he will not decide on joining the treasury benches, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, PML-N lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq threatened JI MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali, saying that he should have chosen an option to save his seat or address the public issues of his constituency. “Chitrali must have to decide on whether he is sitting with us or not.”

He continued, “A reference is also ready for Abdul Akbar Chitrali. They are our friends so we are not taking action against them. A reference would be filed if he does not sit on treasury benches. They should sit with us and resolve the public issues with [Finance Minister] Miftah Ismail.”

He claimed that Miftah Ismail has presented the budget in a difficult situation and the ruling party has not broken its promises. “Our political party was not favouring to hike the prices. All political parties decided to save Pakistan by making tough decisions.”

Chitrali’s befitting reply to Sadiq

JI MNA Chitrali responded to Sadiq’s threats, saying that if there is a reference prepared against them, then the government should file it.

“On what grounds Ayaz Sadiq has threatened me. Sadiq should have filed the reference against me on Monday then I will give my reply to Sadiq’s reference.”

The JI MNA said that he could receive the funds for the development projects through the courts. “I am not afraid of being deseated. I will continue fighting against the interest-based system.”

“The current opposition leader is a ticket holder of PML-N in the next election. I will not accept this opposition leader. I will be a lucky man if I get deseated for raising the voice of Islam. The current rulers have done nothing for the public welfare nor do they have the capability to establish even a university in Chitral.”

