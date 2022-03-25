Three MNAs skip opposition huddle ahead of NA session

ISLAMABAD: Three opposition members of the National Assembly didn’t attend a meeting of the joint opposition at the Parliament House on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting ahead of the crucial National Assembly session.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were in attendance in the meeting that discussed the opposition’s strategy to make the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

The three opposition lawmakers who were absent from the meeting included PPP’s Jam Abdul Karim and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Abdul Kaber Chitrali. The third MNA belongs to the PML-N.

Of the total 162 opposition MNAs, 159 attended the meeting.

Earlier today, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned until March 28 the crucial session of the lower house of Parliament that was summoned on the opposition’s requisition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-trust motion.

The session was put off until 4pm on Monday after Fateha was offered for late MNA Khayal Zaman. The no-trust resolution filed by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the 15-point agenda for today’s session.

