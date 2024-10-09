‘Tamasha’ contestant Ayaz Samoo and wife blessed with a baby girl

Actor-host Ayaz Samoo and his fashion designer wife Amna, have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Congratulations are in order for actor, model and TV host Ayaz Samoo, and his wife, as the couple has embraced motherhood once again and welcomed their second child, first daughter, he announced on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Samoo shared, “ALHAMDULILLAH! I am really happy to announce the arrival of our little princess.”

“May ALLAH bless her with all the health, good luck, joy and happiness. Aameen,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayaz Samoo (@ayazsamoo)

Thousands of his fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the family on the joyous occasion and extended their heartfelt wishes via the comments section of the post.

It is pertinent to note here that Samoo tied the knot with Amna in December 2017. The couple became parents to their first child, Amaz Samoo in May 2019.

Also Read: Arsalan Faisal, wife blessed with a baby boy

On the professional front, Ayaz Samoo was most recently seen in Adnan Siddiqui-hosted reality show ‘Tamasha season 3’, which came to an end over the past weekend, with rising actor Malik Aqeel emerging as the winner and Arslan Khan standing in a close second position. Wajeha Khan, Anam Tanveer and Saima Baloch were the other three finalists of the latest season.

Samoo was eliminated from the show last week, in the final round of evictions.

Moreover, he also hosts ARY Zindagi’s celebrity talk show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’.