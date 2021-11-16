Ayesha Omar congratulates newly-wed Paris Hilton, star reacts

The American media personality Paris Hilton has sent love to the Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar after receiving a congratulatory wedding message from her.

Ayesha Omar, while talking to Instagram, shared a picture of Paris Hilton in her wedding dress in which she wished her luck for her marriage.

Ayesha Omar wrote, ” You look breathtaking. Absolutely perfect. Many congratulations! So so happy for you on your big day. Sending you prayers, love and beautiful vibes for this new journey you are embarking on.”

After noticing the post, the socialite shared it with a love emoji which Ayesha Omar shared on her Instagram Story with a heart emoji.

Businesswoman and model Paris Hilton had gotten married to author and entrepreneur Carter Reum in the Bel-Air neighbour in the state of California in the United States.

The newly-wed had confirmed their relationship in April last year and exchanged rings in February.

