Ayesha Omar undergoes collarbone surgery

Actor-host Ayesha Omar underwent surgery for her broken collarbone, eight years after the traumatic accident.

Sharing a little update about her life and health on social media, on Thursday, Ayesha Omar revealed that she underwent collarbone surgery, earlier this week, to treat an old injury, caused in a terrible car crash.

“So This happened. Alhamdolilah. At 7 pm, On the first day of Ramzan, 12th of March 2024,” wrote the ‘Habs’ actor with a picture of her doctor’s note, indicating the planned surgery, given the seriousness of her health condition.

She continued, “Bohat ho gaya tha ye naach gana aur zindagi guzaarna (Had enough of this life) with a broken/smashed collarbone bhaiii.”

“For those who don’t know, I broke my collarbone and shoulder blade in a terrible car accident on the Hyderabad highway 8 years ago. Driver’s fault. The bone never joined even after a year of treatments and therapy, and the gap kept becoming bigger,” she reminded. “After many years of navigating through spasms, discomfort, complications and pain, I finally gathered strength to go through with this surgery. I also realised that emotional and spiritual healing cannot happen without physical healing. How can I heal them broken parts of me without mending this break completely.”

“It was a very complicated 3 hour surgery because my broken bones were trapped in a lot of tissue and muscle. Can’t walk or put any weight on my left leg Long road to recovery but I’m looking forward to healing in the next 4 months. No travelling and no work in front of the camera,” Omar explained further, adding that she will be dedicating the next few months of her life to more scripts and her brands, while her body recovers to be back in front of the camera.

Thousands of her fans and fraternity extended their warm wishes for the speedy recovery of the actor.

For the unversed, Ayesha Omar and popular actor Azfar Rehman met with a terrible road accident in December 2015, while travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad. Their car had collided with another vehicle before it swerved off the road and fell into a ditch.

