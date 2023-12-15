‘Ate and left no crumbs’: Ayeza Khan applauded for brilliant performance in ‘Mein’

Netizens heaped praises on A-list TV actor Ayeza Khan for her brilliant performance in the latest episode of ‘Mein’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Netizens are in awe of the acting skills and range of emotions displayed by Ayeza Khan in her on-air serial ‘Mein’, as she goes from the bold, fierce and impulsive Mubashira, to the more vulnerable one, in front of her therapist, Dr. Sitwat, in the latest episode 19.

The chain of acclaim, started by fellow actor Aagha Ali, who dubbed Khan ‘phenomenal’, has social users to laud the award-worthy performance by the latter as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Speaking of her theatrics, a netizen wrote, “She’s just ate this scene and left no crumbs.❤️ For a moment, I forgot that she’s Ayeza playing the role of Mubashira,” while another added, “Speechless….she did justice with each word she said ..full of feel and emotions.”

“That’s make her The Ayeza khan. Its phenomenal,” one of the comment on the thread read. “This is the finest acting i’ve seen in a while,” one more appreciated, while someone even pointed out the fact that Khan has gone out to play a negative character out of her comfort zone and did complete justice to it.

Notably, ‘Mein’ is the maiden collaboration of the two leading actors of Pakistan’s drama industry, Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali. It follows two strong-headed individuals who ‘end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love’ while facing family and societal pressures.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Mein’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Influencer recreates Ayeza Khan’s Mubashira to Mahnoor transformation – Watch