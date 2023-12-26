‘Your kindness and support for Mahnoor…’: Ayeza Khan pens a moving tribute to Asif Raza Mir

A-list actor Ayeza Khan penned a moving tribute to her ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ co-star, TV veteran Asif Raza Mir, with a BTS picture from the set.

Following the airing of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ episode 2 over the weekend, where Murad Shah [Asif Raza Mir] breathed his last, Ayeza Khan aka lead protagonist Mahnoor of the drama serial, posted a behind-the-scenes picture with the veteran artist on her Instagram handle, alongwith a warm tribute, crediting him for his special part in shaping her career as an actor. “I want to share something special with you all,” she began.

Khan continued, “In this picture i am sitting next to someone who not only believes in Mahnoor but has been a real Sunshine in Ayeza’s career as well.”

“During our Tvc shoot, he asked my mom, ‘This chatterbox can do wonders in acting if you allow her’, and he kept building that trust higher and higher,” the actor revealed. “Thank you, Asif uncle, for seeing what I hadn’t in myself. Your belief and confidence mean the world, and now your kindness and support for Mahnoor in JaaneJahan are tremendous.”

Concluding the note, Khan added, “Anddddd Your on-screen and off-screen presence is indescribable! We love you, and may Allah always protect you and your family Ameen.”

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Khan, Ayeza Khan, after a decade. The ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the drama serial, whereas, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

