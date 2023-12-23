28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Much-awaited ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ premieres on a high note

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, starring blockbuster pair Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, finally premiered last night.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

With just one episode on air, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ has already smashed viewership and YouTube records; and viewers cannot get over the amazing performances of the ensemble cast, the magnificent screen presence of Abbasi, the old-school beauty of Khan, the magical cinematography, the soul-soothing OST and whatnot.

Fans flocked across the social media platforms, sharing their reviews for the launching episode of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ and celebrating the return of ‘HamEza’.

Have a look at what social users are saying about the serial:

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial is all the more special for fans as it marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Khan, Ayeza Khan, after a decade.

Apart from the lead duo, the ensemble star cast of the serial features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the drama serial, whereas, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

‘Ate and left no crumbs’: Ayeza Khan applauded for brilliant performance in ‘Mein’

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.