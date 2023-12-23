Much-awaited ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ premieres on a high note

The hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, starring blockbuster pair Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, finally premiered last night.

With just one episode on air, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ has already smashed viewership and YouTube records; and viewers cannot get over the amazing performances of the ensemble cast, the magnificent screen presence of Abbasi, the old-school beauty of Khan, the magical cinematography, the soul-soothing OST and whatnot.

Fans flocked across the social media platforms, sharing their reviews for the launching episode of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ and celebrating the return of ‘HamEza’.

Have a look at what social users are saying about the serial:

Wowwwwwww #JaaneJahan is so good and Hamza’s character is so soft and respectful towards women. Now that is how a male lead should be written. Take notes trash bin writers. — noorulain (@Loveofl48210522) December 22, 2023

Shehraam and his bonding with father

Ohh God the way he says abbu jaan melts my heart ❤️🥺 He’s going to be the greenest flag of PTV 🌸🩷🌸 WELCOME BACK HamEza#JaaneJahan #AyezaKhan #HamzaAliAbbasi — Fa. Jaan-e-Jahan era🕊️ (@forAyeza) December 22, 2023

So finally complete to watch Jane jahan,the amazing on screen couple after a long,they both are truly create a magic on screen.1st episode was amazing. Everyone Gave there best performance in today’s episode. Waiting for the next episode.#AyezaKhan #JaaneJahan #HumzaAliAbbasi pic.twitter.com/dyQsGN5AJI — Riya Khan (@riya145363) December 22, 2023

Dialogues and direction is so good and Hamza’s charm remain same….just waiting for 1st meeting of shehram and Mahnoor….💝📷WELCOME BACK HamEza #AyezaKhan #JaaneJahan #HamzaAliAbbasi #Shehnoor pic.twitter.com/wAy41ScGUM — ZAHRA SPEAKS (@Dfzah5) December 22, 2023

#jaanejahan is quite possibly the prettiest ary show I’ve ever watched. The fact that the screen is wider and cinematic makes it have an aesthetic quality that I find missing in most projects nowadays. welcome back to 1 of my 4 ptv jaanus- #HamzaAliAbbasi ❤️ #ayezakhan pic.twitter.com/28TVgO40ez — peecee98 (@peecee98) December 22, 2023

The story of #jaanejahan is so filmy, old school and Bollywood! I love it ❤️ can’t wait for the love story to start. They look so beautiful together. #ayezakhan #hamzaaliabbasi #hameza #shehnoor pic.twitter.com/HMwMFzdr7i — peecee98 (@peecee98) December 22, 2023

I’m watching #JaaneJahan for Hamza Ali Abbasi. Seeing him back onscreen just makes me really happy😍 seated for the step siblings rivalry n’all😅 #HamzaAliAbbasi @iamhamzaabbasi — Mehvish Khan (@MevKhan1) December 23, 2023

Production quality & camera work is r good. Something that lacks nowadays in dramas. The ost is on point, Ive it playing on the loop ever since its release. The story is not unique but it all depends on the execution now. Lets see how they utilise these haseen laug #JaaneJahan — Riz (@adambaizar) December 23, 2023

It was quite clear from the ost that the story is a fantasy, good vs evil, and I quite liked the execution. Ayeza and Hamza perfectly fit the beautiful princess & handsome prince descriptions.#JaaneJahan — T (@WhyNot_Mee) December 23, 2023

What an excellent script & brilliant job done by Ayeza, Hamza and team #JaaneJahan 😊👍👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/Db4T2dvS7w — Suniya Kiran (@KiranSuniya) December 23, 2023

This Beautiful Conversation Of Mother Son’s

Shehraam :Ammi Safed Rang Kiu Penati Hai App Ammi:Kiuki Safed Rang Mai App Nanni Si Farista lagti Ho Aur Meri Jan Lagti Ho 🖤#AyezaKhan #JaaneJahan #HumzaAliAbbasi pic.twitter.com/68NeamvDWm — Riya Khan (@riya145363) December 23, 2023

JAAN E JAHAN Ep 1: liked the screen so much, actors did well. Hamza has insane screen presence( need botox tho just saying ) the prettiest og Ayeza is back was veryyyy good to see, they acted well. Sawera Nadeem ++ WELCOME BACK HamEza#AyezaKhan.#HamzaAliAbbasi.#JaaneJahan — Alaina Khan | 🍉 (@itsfrenchfrie) December 23, 2023

oh how I missed seeing good actors onscreen #JaaneJahan pic.twitter.com/q5gaMpXlM8 — | 🇵🇸 (@riddikulusfr) December 23, 2023

Watched the first episode of #JaanEJahan and impressed with the production value. Also, Harris Waheed is killing it, that entrance was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0HX5LOsrui — Angule (@ajolsw85254) December 22, 2023

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial is all the more special for fans as it marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Khan, Ayeza Khan, after a decade.

Apart from the lead duo, the ensemble star cast of the serial features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the drama serial, whereas, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

