Ayeza Khan’s BTS from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ sets goes viral

A-list actor Ayeza Khan treats fans with fresh BTS pictures and videos from the sets of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, ahead of episode 3.

Before episode 3 of her new drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ aired last night, Ayeza Khan treated her millions of followers on Instagram with some BTS glimpses of Mahnoor.

The posts, captioned simply with, “Mahnoor in JaaneJahan,” and a rose emoji, see the diva in one of her simplest yet most radiant on-screen looks, dressed in an all-white, minimalist outfit from a local designer.

Thousands of her fans liked the post and dropped endearing comments for both Khan and Mahnoor.

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Khan, Ayeza Khan, after a decade. The ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the play, whereas, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Much-awaited ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ premieres on a high note