Ayeza Khan turns makeup muse for daughter Hoorain – Watch

A-list actor and a doting mommy, Ayeza Khan recently turned muse in her daughter Hoorain Taimoor’s makeup chair.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
In a new video on her Instagram handle, shared on Monday, the celebrated actor Ayeza Khan was a proud mother as she showed off her daughter Hoorain’s makeup skills on her stunning face.
“A little makeup masterclass by Hoorain Taimoor,” wrote the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor in the caption of the reel, which sees the star kid flaunt her makeover skills on none other than her mother. She began by clipping her hair hair off the face, before putting on a poppy pink shade of blush across the cheeks and a lavender hue on the eyelids. Hoorain finished off with a bold lip colour.
View this post on Instagram
The now-viral reel has over 5 million views on her official handle and was also reposted by several entertainment pages across social media platforms. Thousands of social users, including the showbiz fraternity, also liked the post and dropped warm comments for the mother-daughter duo.
It is pertinent to note here that Ayeza Khan tied the knot with A-list actor Danish Taimoor in 2014, after years of being in a relationship. The power couple shares two kids together, a daughter named Hoorain, 8, and a son, Rayyan, 6.
‘Hamza’s casting was…’: Ayeza Khan said THIS about ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ co-star