‘Hamza’s casting was…’: Ayeza Khan said THIS about ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ co-star

A-list actor Ayeza Khan opened up on the surprise casting of Hamza Ali Abbasi in ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ and revealed she had no idea about the male lead opposite her.

In a behind-the-scenes conversation with the production banner Next Level Entertainment, Ayeza Khan divulged the surprise she received from the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ team. “Hamza [Ali Abbasi], [his casting as the male lead] was a surprise. Because I was never told [about it].”

She continued, “When I signed the project, they told me that there was a surprise, which turned out to be [casting of] Hamza. I was sure that this project would turn out to be something amazing because when we came to the sets, and were doing our first scene, in which I turned and he entered the frame, it all felt like a deja vu.”

“It feels good when you get to work again with actors you share great chemistry with and have worked in amazing projects previously, it just translates on the screen,” Khan added.

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star, Khan, after a decade.

The ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Mariyam Nafees, Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial, written by Rida Bilal, airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

