Haris Waheed drops BTS videos from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ – Watch

Actor Haris Waheed of 'Jaan-e-Jahan', shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the recently-aired engagement scene. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, current TV sensation Haris Waheed, aka Tabraiz Shah of 'Jaan-e-Jahan', dropped quite a few BTS pictures and videos from his engagement sequence in the recently-aired episode 20 of the play.

In the caption of the picture post, featuring himself with other cast members, including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Raza Talish, Srha Asghar, Savera Nadeem and Mariyam Nafees, Waheed simply added hashtags ‘Tabraiz’ and ‘Hitched’.

Thousands of his fans liked the post and dropped praising comments for the actor and his performance as quintessential anti-hero Tabraiz in the mega serial.

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star, Khan, after a decade.

Apart from Waheed, the ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Raza Talish, Mariyam Nafees, Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

