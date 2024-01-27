‘Acting cannot be taken up as a profession…’: Haris Waheed

Actor Haris Waheed opened up on his acting journey and recalled his family’s reaction when he shared his aspirations with them.

In his recent outing on a private news channel’s chat show, actor Haris Waheed revealed that he grew up watching Bollywood films of superstar Shahrukh Khan and had decided at that time, that acting was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

“So I enrolled in NAPA [National Academy of Performing Arts] and did my degree [in theatre and acting] from there,” the actor shared.

Waheed continued, “My father wanted me to do CA but I wanted to act. When I told him about it, he said ‘Acting cannot be taken up as a profession,’ so in order to prove him wrong, I went to NAPA and did my degree from there to become an actor.”

During another segment, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor revealed that he is not very social and doesn’t have many friends in the industry either. “After the 12-hour shift with the people from the industry, the ones I’m shooting with at that point in time, I like to spend the rest of the time with a different set of people apart from them. Even I don’t get to meet many of my fellows from NAPA who are in showbiz now, because everybody is so busy with their life, work and careers these days,” he explained.

On the work front, Haris Waheed is currently sweeping acclaim for his performance as the quintessential anti-hero Tabrez, in the mega serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

The ensemble cast of the play, headlined by A-list actors Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, also features Raza Talish, Mariyam Nafees, Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

