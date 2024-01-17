WATCH: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Haris Waheed’s BTS from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ sets

Co-stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Haris Waheed and Raza Talish recreated a viral reel trend on the sets of their ongoing drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, rising actor Raza Talish aka Abdul Shah of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the serial.

In the hilarious clip, Talish, along with his co-stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mariyam Nafees and Haris Waheed, is seen recreating a social media trend on the sets of the play, while Indian Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s banger, ‘Kinni Kinni’ played in the background. However, the associate producer of the project, Rabiyya Aijaz entered the frame and interrupted their attempt, getting all four of them back to the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raza Talish (@razatalish)

The video has been watched by at least 1.5 million users of the social site in less than 24 hours while thousands of their fans liked the post and dropped praising comments for the actors.

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan after a decade.

The ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Ayeza Khan’ BTS from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ sets goes viral