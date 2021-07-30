Ayeza Khan highlights importance of getting vaccinated, schools troll

Ayeza Khan hit back at an online troll who mocked her for sharing her vaccination certificate online, saying that it is her responsibility as an influencer to urge people to get vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Ayeza shared her COVID vaccination certificate on Instagram which was met with trolls taking jibes at her for oversharing. One user asked, “Dunya ko batana lazmi hai kiya? (Is it necessary to tell this to the whole world?)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

“Yes, because this is our responsibility as a citizen to get vaccinated,” Ayeza replied, diving into a lengthy comment essaying the importance of not just getting vaccinated but also influencing others to get the COVID vaccine.

“As an influencer, I have to show the world, that yes our lives matter and we have to keep reminding everyone to get themselves vaccinated,” she said, adding, “The government has imposed a lockdown once again, our loved ones are losing their lives.”

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor went on to give the user a hard-hitting reality check, writing, “The time is not the same, our kids are not going to the schools, people are losing their jobs, businesses are shutting down and still we are unaware of everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)



“Instead of writing this, please go and get vaccinated and without showing this certificate, you will not be allowed to go anywhere!” she concluded.

Ayeza has since turned off the comments section on the post.

Amid the fourth wave of COVID in the country, the Sindh health department has recommended a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days and the recommendation will be tabled in the COVID task force meeting headed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

NCOC EXTENDS COMPLETE SUPPORT TO SINDH GOVT IN DEALING WITH KARACHI COVID CASES

It further called for a complete ban on transport from provincial districts and provinces in Karachi for 15 days besides also recommending the closure of schools, colleges, and universities.