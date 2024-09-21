Ayeza Khan reveals who was her inspiration to become actor

Pakistan’s A-list actor Ayeza Khan revealed that Bollywood’s female superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan was the reason she stepped into showbiz.

On the 44th birthday of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayeza Khan revealed that the former was her source of inspiration to step into the profession of acting.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Jaane-e-Jahan’ star posted a reel of herself, mimicking the iconic character of Kapoor, Poo from Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. The video sees her in a diva mode, quite reminiscent of Poo, as she mouthed some famous dialogues from the film.

In the caption of the post, Khan disclosed, “Did you know that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the reason I got into acting?”

“Do you have any idea how many times I have watched her Jab We Met?” she further asked.

The clip has more than 2 million views and counting on her official handle, while thousands of her followers praised the actor in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who rang in her 44th birthday in style, on Saturday, turned to her Instagram handle with some super glamorous photos. “Bringing in my birthday,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery.

Moreover, she also completed her successful 25 years in the Bollywood industry.