Ayeza Khan slays in the new look: See pics

The latest picture uploaded by A-list actor Ayeza Khan in a new look is going viral across social media sites.

‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ star turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application on Thursday morning and treated her millions of followers on the site with a stylish click of herself.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Khan sported a chic, sporty look for the picture as she posed by a luxury car. She wore white high-rise flared pants with matching shoes, and added a bright pop of colour with her multi-hued neon top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Sharing a picture on the gram, Khan added a single checkered flag emoji in the caption. The post was liked by thousands of social users within a couple of hours and received numerous comments for the actor.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is among the top league actors of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She has proved her mettle in the industry with her versatile roles in several superhit projects and garnered critical as well as commercial acclaim alike. Also read: Shruti Haasan goes unfiltered with series of bad selfies Her notable projects include ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, ‘Pyarey Afzal’, ‘Koi Chand Rakh’ ‘Mera Saaein 2’, and ‘Thora Sa Haq’ among several others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the personal end, the celebrity is married to heartthrob actor-host Danish Taimoor since 2014 and the couple has two children together, namely Hoorain and Rayan.

Comments