Shruti Haasan goes unfiltered with series of bad selfies: See pics

Indian actor Shruti Haasan goes bold and absolutely unfiltered to share a series of bad selfies on social media.

The ‘Luck’ star awed social users earlier this week as she took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and treated fans with a bunch of new selfies. However, the pleasing change witnessed and loved by netizens was the raw, unfiltered beauty in the snaps.

“In a world of perfect selfies and posts – here are the ones that didn’t make it to the Final Cut – bad hair day/fever and sinus swollen day/period cramp day and the rest,” Haasan wrote with the five-picture gallery featuring all from swollen lips to watery eyes and bad hair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) “Hope you enjoy these too,” she added with the hashtag ‘Stay Weird’. This uber-cool and carefree attitude of Haasan was loved by her fans and fellow celebs alike, who lauded the star for being real and filter-free.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shruti Haasan began filming for her International title ‘The Eye’ last month. The acclaimed actor kickstarted the filming schedule for the psychological thriller in Athens and Corfu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

In the Indian belt, she was last seen in the OTT thriller, ‘Best Seller’, while for the future Haasan has a bunch of Telugu language titles in the kitty including the much-anticipated ‘Salaar’ starring her with Prithviraj and Prabhas.

