Shruti Haasan breaks silence on her nose job

Indian actor Shruti Haasan recently opened up on getting her ‘nose fixed’ to look ‘prettier’, she said, “It’s my face, why wouldn’t I?”

In a recent outing with an Indian tabloid, Shruti – daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan – was yet again quizzed about going under the knife to fix a ‘deviated septum’, to which the ‘Salaar’ actor didn’t hold back or twist her words.

In her response, the actor admitted she had gotten her nose fixed in the very early days of her career. “It was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before,” she told the publication.

Haasan went on to explain, “I did my first film with my old nose and people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple.”

“I don’t feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, ‘Did you get fillers?’ Yeah. I did. ‘And tomorrow, would you get a face lift?’ Maybe, maybe not. who knows?”

She also claimed that all the female actors in the industry have undergone some process or the other, and if anyone denies that, they are ‘blatantly lying’ because not everyone’s faces ‘change that much’ as hers.

Haasan has always been very open about her body and the procedures she underwent to make any changes. In an earlier interview with a media outlet, she said, “It’s my body and those who want to do whatever they want to or don’t want to, I don’t condone it.”

“I don’t want people to say that Shruti is asking everyone to get fillers. No. If you want to do it, do it. If you don’t want to, then don’t. Let me do what I am doing.”

“It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. When it came to fillers… They said, ‘Shruti’s face is very Western it’s very sharp, it’s very masculine.’ I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about,” Haasan elaborated.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the OTT thriller, ‘Best Seller’. She has a bunch of Telugu language titles in the kitty including the much-anticipated ‘Salaar’ starring Prithviraj and Prabhas with Haasan.

