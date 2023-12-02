Ayeza Khan transforms from Mubashira to Mahnoor of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ – Watch

A-list actor Ayeza Khan sheds off her self-centred avatar of Mubashira Jaffar aka M.J. of ‘Mein’, to transform into a kind-hearted Mahnoor in ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday afternoon, Ayeza Khan dropped a new transition reel of herself, moving past the fierce avatar of MJ to embrace the loving and soft-hearted Mahnoor, in her upcoming serial.

“Introducing Mahnoor. We now transition from the wrath of MJ to the kind and loving nature of Mahnoor. Countdown begins,” she wrote in the caption of the video post.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral reel with likes and swamped the comments section, showing their anticipation for the upcoming mega project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming mega-production with an ensemble star cast, will mark the grand comeback of former actor and heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi on TV after several years, and will see the reunion of the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ duo after 10 years.

Notably, Qasim Ali Mureed, the mastermind who gave hits like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Gali’ and the movie ‘Tich Button’, helmed the direction of the enchanting drama serial, while, Rida Bilal, who has writing credits for the acclaimed serial ‘Khudgarz’, penned the script.

Next Level Entertainment (Sinf-e-Aahan, Do Bol) of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

The serial is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s first look in ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ revealed!