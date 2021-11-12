Ayeza Khan’s heartfelt message for Pakistan team goes viral

Actor Ayeza Khan posted a heartfelt note for the Pakistan cricket team following the side’s exit from the T20 World Cup on social media.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star wrote that the Babar Azam’s side may not have won the world championship but they surely won hearts with their performance with a picture of the 15-man squad.

“World cup na sahi…Dil zaroor jeet gaye ap sab!!” the caption of the post read.

Her picture got thousands of likes with her fans sharing the same opinions as hers.

The actor, sharing a video, said that people should encourage the team instead of passing negative comments for the defeat.

Ayeza Khan was not the only celebrity to laud the side’s performance in the T20 World Cup. Here are a few of them.

Proud of team Pakistan for its fantastic performance throughout the tournament. Winning and losing are all part of the game; what matters is the dedication and passion with which the boys played. Well done to all and good luck for all future games!

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 11, 2021

Proud of you #TeamGreen you fought well .. Thankyou for all the moments you United us all as one nation.. @babarazam258 you have won our ♥️🇵🇰⭐️ as a captain.. @76Shadabkhan simply brilliant⭐️ we lost but you all won our hearts🇵🇰🥇⭐️ — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) November 11, 2021

Dear team Pakistan, THANK YOU 🇵🇰 We are so proud of you, and we are so grateful for the joy and unity you’ve given us as a nation this tournament. #Teampakistan #T20WorldCup21 — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 11, 2021

Well played Team Pakistan !

🇵🇰💚👏🏻#T20WorldCup — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) November 11, 2021

Thankyou for the best three weeks! You played with integrity, empathy & so much passion. We as a nation are so so proud of you🇵🇰♥️

Well played green boys Alhumdulillah 🤲🏻 #TeamPakistan #Pakistan #PakistanZindabad #WT20 — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) November 12, 2021

Not even a single ounce of regret, proud of you boys. You played with your heart and soul and we love you no matter what. #Pakistan #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup21

#PAKvAUS — Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedaliB) November 11, 2021

I am so so so proud of the way these boys have played this world cup. What a team, what a journey. Just not our day. The boys deserve your love & support…nothing else. This is a new era of Pakistan cricket. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD 🇵🇰 FOREVER. 💚 #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 11, 2021

Pakistan side played with a lion’s heart throughout the tournament as they remained unbeaten in the group. They were also the first side to secure a place in the semi-final stage.

Before coming to the last-four stage, Pakistan started their campaign in style as they handed a record-setting 10-wicket thrashing to arch-rivals India.

It was the first time that Pakistan had registered a win against their nemises in a World Cup game.

They went to beat New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

