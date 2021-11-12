Friday, November 12, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan’s heartfelt message for Pakistan team goes viral

test

Actor Ayeza Khan posted a heartfelt note for the Pakistan cricket team following the side’s exit from the T20 World Cup on social media.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star wrote that the Babar Azam’s side may not have won the world championship but they surely won hearts with their performance with a picture of the 15-man squad.

“World cup na sahi…Dil zaroor jeet gaye ap sab!!” the caption of the post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Her picture got thousands of likes with her fans sharing the same opinions as hers.

The actor, sharing a video, said that people should encourage the team instead of passing negative comments for the defeat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan was not the only celebrity to laud the side’s performance in the T20 World Cup. Here are a few of them.

Pakistan side played with a lion’s heart throughout the tournament as they remained unbeaten in the group. They were also the first side to secure a place in the semi-final stage.

Read More: T20 World Cup: Netizens show support to Hassan Ali after semi-final defeat

Before coming to the last-four stage, Pakistan started their campaign in style as they handed a record-setting 10-wicket thrashing to arch-rivals India.

It was the first time that Pakistan had registered a win against their nemises in a World Cup game.

They went to beat New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.