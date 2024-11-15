Aymen Saleem announces her pregnancy

Pakistani actress Aymen Saleem on Friday announced her pregnancy as she shared an intimate maternity photoshoot.

In an Instagram post, the Pakistan actress shared a three-picture gallery on Instagram captured by Vero Nika Photography.

“My GLAM girl duo📸💄: @vero_nika_photography & @mariana_makeup_uk . Thank you for the magic!” she wrote in the caption.

Following the announcement of her pregnancy, fans and other Pakistani actresses including Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Hira Mani, Sidra Niazi, and Sana Shahnawaz flooded her comments section to congratulate the actress.

It is worth mentioning here that Aymen Saleem tied the knot with Kamran Malik in December 2023 and has since moved to the United Kingdom.

Aymen Saleem, daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Saleem Yousuf, announced her marriage to Kamran Malik by sharing pictures of the big day on her Instagram account.

A month prior to her wedding, Saleem took everyone by surprise when she announced her Nikkah with Malik, in a two-picture gallery on Instagram. “Here’s to my forever 💕Alhamdulillah. 22.12.23,” she wrote with the clicks from the intimate daytime ceremony.

In the stunning photos, captured by celebrity photographer Shahbaz Shazi, Saleem looked glamorous in a bold red structured gown by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, styled with jewels and accessories from Chhotanis by stylist Zahra Sarfraz.