Watch: Actor Aymen Saleem shows her impressive cricket skills

Actor Aymen Saleem showed off her cricket-playing skills in a clip that made rounds on video-streaming social media application YouTube.

In the video, the actor is seen waiting for her fellow celebrity Shehzad Sheikh to bowl a delivery to her.

At first, Aymen Saleem takes a wild swing and the ball goes flying over his head and as she cheered by saying “Woohoo”.

We then see Shehzad Sheikh asking if she is ready to face the delivery after which she replies in positive. She plays an impressive groundstroke before the celebrity praises her batting skills.

The whole of Pakistan is gripped by cricket fever thanks to the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Pakistan. The social media users along with celebrities continue to laud the Green Shirts for their dream run.

Pakistan are closer to securing its spot in the semi-final stage. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Babar Azam’s side made a winning start to their campaign with a record-setting 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India in Dubai. They went on to beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah.

They returned to Dubai where they secured a thrilling victory against Afghanistan by five wickets.

