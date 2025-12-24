Ayra–Kamiyar confession scene took six hours to film in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

The iconic Ayra–Kamiyar confession scene from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues to captivate audiences with new behind-the-scenes details revealing just how much effort went into creating the unforgettable moment.

Director of Photography Asad Ahmed recently took to his Instagram handle to reveal that the emotionally charged scene, which made viewers across the country swoon, took more than six hours to film.

Sharing various screenshot of the scene, he wrote, “One scene took 6 long hours. The director kept pushing, the team stayed patient, and everyone gave their best. When it finally clicked, he smiled.”

Asad went on to praise lead stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas for their dedication and tireless commitment, crediting their hard work for transforming the scene into what he called an absolute masterpiece.

“Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas worked their hearts out, focused, humble, and truly professional,” he added.

The scene appeared in episode 13, when Ayra finally confessed her love for Kamiyar while he was at a squash court.

Earlier, on the weekend the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star delighted fans by sharing a cheerful behind-the-scenes glimpse from her ongoing stage play Meri Zindagi Hai Tu on Instagram.