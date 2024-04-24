Ayushmann Khurrana dumped Tahira Kashyap after ‘Roadies’ win?

Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana revealed he broke up with his now-wife and childhood friend Tahira Kashyap after winning ‘Roadies’ season 2.

During his recent appearance on a YouTube show, Ayushmann Khurrana confessed that before getting married to his wife, Tahira Kashyap, he broke up with her, as he couldn’t handle the success and attention from other girls, after winning season 2 of the adventure reality show ‘Roadies’, in 2004.

Khurrana said, “It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16, 17, and in your teens.”

“I remember I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls. I went through that phase when you’re just getting a taste of fame and popularity, I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time and I broke with Tahira saying that ‘I want to live my life’,” recounted the ‘Dream Girl’ star.

He added, “But after 6 months I went back to her and told her ‘I can’t do this anymore, f*** boy nahi ban sakta main (I can’t be a f*** boy).”

Notably, Ayushmann Khurrana tied the knot with filmmaker and journalism teacher Tahira Kashyap in 2008. The couple shares two kids, a son and a daughter.

Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 but was declared cancer-free later in 2020.

