Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter outshines him in ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ performance – Watch

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana hopped on to the social media bandwagon with his daughter, shaking a leg on the party number ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’.

Going by the social media craze around the intense chemistry and complex choreography of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, in their foot-tapping track from the recently-released ‘Fighter’, actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined the trend with his daughter Varushka, earning praise from the lead duo.

Khurrana’s wife Tahira Khayap shared the adorable video of the father-daughter duo, grooving on the banger, with the caption, “Ghar ke sher khul gaye.” Reacting to the post, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor commented, “Wish we had choreographed.. but the offspring is ever ready with impromptu stuff. I’m with the purple sher in this.”

While the millions of viewers, who watched the reel, couldn’t help but notice the steps and swag of the little one, outshining her father, she even got herself fans in Padukone and Roshan, who showered praises on the star kid. As for ‘Fighter’, filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ fame) directorial, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in their maiden collaboration along with Anil Kapoor, has been released across the globe, on account of Indian Republic Day.

