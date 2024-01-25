Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ falls victim to online piracy

The hotly-anticipated ‘Fighter’, starring Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, has been leaked online within hours of theatrical release. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian media outlets, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s maiden collaboration, ‘Fighter’ is the latest to fall victim to piracy as the aerial action flick was leaked online on Torrent sites, hours after the theatrical release on Thursday morning.

If local media reports of the country are anything to go by, the complete film is available on various piracy-based sites including Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Telegram, Isaimini, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix, to stream and download in HD quality.

Notably, multiple actions have been taken in the past to counter movie piracy, however, the teams behind these sites appear with a new domain each time the original site is blocked. Among others, Tamilrockers is particularly notorious for leaking pirated versions of big projects on the site hours before the theatrical release of the film.

Although the Republic Day release is not competing with any other films at the Box Office, this piracy hit may affect the total ticket sales of the mega-budgeted title.