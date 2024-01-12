Ayushmann Khurrana to play Sourav Ganguly in biopic

A biopic is being made on legendary India batter Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will play the former captain in it.

A source told India news agency Peeping Moon that Ayushmann Khurana was the perfect choice to play Sourav Ganguly in the Vikramaditya Motwane-directed biopic. Moreover, the actor is also left-handed like the former cricketer.

“Ayushmann [Khurrana], also a left-handed batsman like [Sourav] Ganguly, is a perfect fit for his biopic, while [Vikramaditya] Motwane has already proven his mastery with films such as ‘Udaan,’ ‘Lootera,’ ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero,’ and ‘Jubilee,'” the source was quoted saying by Peeping Moon in its report. “Stakeholders are fired up and gung-ho about the kind of cinematic masterpiece they are set to create together.

“The film will officially be announced soon.”

Moreover, the report stated that Ranbir Kapoor landed Sourav Ganguly’s role but Ayushmann Khuranna was finalized for the project.

The report also stated that M.S. Dhoni, who led India to victory in the ICC World T20 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013, will make a cameo appearance in the project.

It is pertinent to mention that Ayushmann Khurrana will follow in the footsteps of the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranvir Singh in the planned project.

Sushant Singh Rajput had played M.S. Dhoni in 2016’s ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story‘ and Ranbir Kapoor essayed legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev in ‘83‘.

