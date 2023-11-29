AYYILDIZ: Pakistan Navy’s SSGN participates in bilateral SOF Exercise in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Special Service Group (SSGN) participated in the 13th bilateral Special Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘Ayyildiz 2023’ with Turkish Su Alti Taarruz (SAT) in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The exercise is regularly conducted in Pakistan and Turkiye alternately, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Wednesday.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination and interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in the Special Operations Forces (SOF) domain.

During exercise, several basic to advanced level exercises were conducted. Exercise AYYILDIZ-2023 proved highly beneficial to enhance the professional acumen of SOFs and is a testimony to the long-lasting brotherly relations between the two countries.

Related: COAS Asim Munir witnesses aerial exercise Indus Shield 2023

Earlier in the month, two weeks long multinational joint counter-terrorism exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was conducted at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of Special Forces contingents from the brotherly countries.

Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V is a multinational joint exercise in the Counter Terrorism domain among the Special Forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise is aimed at nurturing joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries.

The member countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each other’s expertise.